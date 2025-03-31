Short Interest in PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Grows By 70.7%

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 85,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 438,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
