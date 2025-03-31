Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Drops By 38.5%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Premier Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

PRRFY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

