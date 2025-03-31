Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Drops By 38.5%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Premier Foods Stock Up 4.6 %
PRRFY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.50. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.85.
Premier Foods Company Profile
