Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Increases By 55.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SLC Agrícola Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.03.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
