Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Increases By 55.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. SLC Agrícola has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

