Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Declines By 28.4%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Strattec Security stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.11. 10,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,629. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,794.30. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strattec Security by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Stories

