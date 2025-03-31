Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Increases By 55.6%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Westaim Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Westaim stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.39. Westaim has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Westaim had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 284.74%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

