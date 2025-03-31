Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 21.6%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TILT Stock Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

