Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Increases By 39.7%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 152,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tiptree Stock Performance

TIPT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. 95,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $902.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tiptree by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

