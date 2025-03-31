Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 25.0%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
