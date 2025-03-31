Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Rises By 51.4%

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRINZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

