Short Interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Increases By 42.8%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TGI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W downgraded Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.