Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Drops By 33.3%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Vontobel to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Vontobel Company Profile

Shares of VONHF stock opened at C$64.07 on Monday. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$64.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.07.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

