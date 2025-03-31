Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Down 0.0 %
SHTDY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 7,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.