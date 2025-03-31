Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 0.0 %

SHTDY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 7,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

