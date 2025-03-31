Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

