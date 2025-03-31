Skba Capital Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $168,790,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,042,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

