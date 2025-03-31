Small Cap Stocks To Research – March 28th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Venus Acquisition, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, MicroAlgo, and Wolfspeed are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically falling in the range of $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks tend to offer significant growth potential but can also exhibit higher volatility and risk compared to larger, more established companies, making them better suited for investors with a longer time horizon and a higher risk tolerance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,393,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,066,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 76,550,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. Venus Acquisition has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.17.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $41.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 27,651,838 shares of the company traded hands. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ MLGO traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 32,433,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. MicroAlgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $509.60.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 152,082,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,722. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $333.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15.

