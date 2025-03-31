SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Announces Earnings Results

SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SolarMax Technology Trading Up 7.1 %

SolarMax Technology stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. SolarMax Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of SolarMax Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarMax Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) by 451.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of SolarMax Technology worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

