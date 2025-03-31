Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $118.98 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sonic (prev. FTM)

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s launch date was November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.49391795 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $102,456,861.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

