Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Purchases 74,100 Shares

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 74,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,239.80 ($31,597.36).
Southern Cross Media Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.19.
Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile
