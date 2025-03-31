SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,813,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the previous session’s volume of 268,974 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $19.15.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,026,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,433,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

