SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $284.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $206.29 and a one year high of $288.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.04.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

