SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,798,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

