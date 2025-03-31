SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

