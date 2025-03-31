Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.0 million-$24.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.3 million.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. 466,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,926. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,280.14. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,021 shares of company stock worth $2,816,590 in the last three months. 17.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.