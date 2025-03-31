Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 432,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 574,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SPWH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance
Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. 412,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sportsman’s Warehouse
- What is a support level?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.