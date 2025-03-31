St. James Investment Company LLC Has $40.21 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 6.9% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.22% of Loews worth $40,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $90.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $72.91 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,538,407.32. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

