St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 4,887 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 2.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.38 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

