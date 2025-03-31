St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 995 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 0.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

