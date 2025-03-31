Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 48.1% in March

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 754,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

