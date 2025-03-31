StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

