StockNews.com Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

HEES opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $3,489,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

