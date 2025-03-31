StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
