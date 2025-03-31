StockNews.com Downgrades NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NACCO Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

NC opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.95. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NACCO Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

