StockNews.com Downgrades NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) to Hold

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NC opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $251.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.95. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $34.78.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
