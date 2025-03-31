StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

