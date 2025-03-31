StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NLOK opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.