StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

