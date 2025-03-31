StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
