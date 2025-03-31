StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

