Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 41.4% in March

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 2.0 %

SUBCY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.70. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

