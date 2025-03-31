Summit Financial LLC Acquires 9,733 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.26 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1673 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

