Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $96.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

