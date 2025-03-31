Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,740 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

