Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.14 and last traded at $33.96. 18,397,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 73,342,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.