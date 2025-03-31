Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,798.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

