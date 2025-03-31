Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 785,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,506,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 1,598,428 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,016 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 437,859 shares during the period.



Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

