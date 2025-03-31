Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Synectics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SNX traded down GBX 6.15 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 293.60 ($3.80). The company had a trading volume of 60,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,511. The stock has a market cap of £48.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.69. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 161 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 372 ($4.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Synectics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts forecast that Synectics will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

