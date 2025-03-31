Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$50.55 and last traded at C$51.19, with a volume of 179475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.61.

TECK.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.81. The firm has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

