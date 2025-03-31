Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services including voice, data, internet, and video transmission. They represent investment opportunities in firms that build and maintain telecommunications infrastructures, such as cell towers, fiber networks, and cable systems, and are often influenced by regulatory policies and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.13 on Monday, reaching $164.99. 17,467,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,321,224. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $775.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $787.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $984.86.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,776,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,582,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

