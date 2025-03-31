Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.72. 603,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.82%.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,218 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 437,678 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 414,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 912,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 367,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

