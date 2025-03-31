Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 185,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.