Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCDY opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tesco has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.