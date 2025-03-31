Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tesco Stock Performance
TSCDY opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tesco has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.
About Tesco
