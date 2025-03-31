Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Lifted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

