TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TH International Price Performance

TH International stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. TH International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Get TH International alerts:

Institutional Trading of TH International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.